Deadpool 3 Star Talks Differences in Filming in the MCU vs. Fox

Deadpool franchise star Karan Soni sees significant differences between working on Marvel Studios’ Deadpool 3 and the previous entries produced by Fox.

Will Deadpool 3 be rated PG-13 or R?

Soni, who plays Wade Wilson’s loyal cab driver Dopinder, spoke to ComicBook.com about his thoughts on the Merc with the Mouth entering the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While the actor understood fan concerns that Disney would water down the violence and foul language that the franchise is well-known for, Soni assures that Deadpool 3 will be no different from what the fans are used to. “I have begun working on that one, so I can say that it is the same as the other two. It’s like hard R. There’s a lot of that stuff. So it does not feel different,” Soni said.

“The only thing that, for me, is different is that I have not gotten the script this time. The other two, we did get it, it’s a big difference, at least for me, the MCU part of it vs. the Fox/Marvel part of it. They’re so strict. So I’ve only seen glimpses of what I’m in.”

Deadpool 3 not only marks Ryan Reynolds‘ Merc with the Mouth making his MCU debut but also features the long-awaited return of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine for the first time since his initial swan song in 2017’s Logan. Since the announcement of Jackman’s return, rumors have been rampant about several stars from Fox-produced Marvel films making cameos in the threequel, including Jennifer Gardner as Electra. Such rumors have been amplified by leaked on-set photos of Deadpool and Wolverine fighting in front of a collapsed 20th Century Fox monument. Such surprises are the reason Soni believes Deadpool 3 will potentially exceed expectations.

“When I did some of the stuff, I saw some things that I didn’t know were in the thing,” Soni said. “I think, I would just say it this way: Ryan [Reynolds] doesn’t need to do any of these movies unless he gets to do his version of it, and he is such a star, and, I don’t need to say this, a creative genius. He’s taking this opportunity and really pushing everything and, definitely, he’s doing a lot of cool stuff. I feel very optimistic about it. Him and [director] Shawn [Levy], they work so well together, that I think it will be really exciting for people to see how they take their collaborations that they’ve done, now successfully twice, in this new version and play in this massive sandbox with a lot of stuff. It is very, very exciting. I will not underestimate Ryan Reynolds.”

Directed by Shawn Levy, Deadpool 3 stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Morena Baccarin, Leslie Uggams, Brianna Hildebrand, and Karan Soni. It is scheduled for release on May 3, 2024.