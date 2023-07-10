Hugh Jackman Confirms Yellow Wolverine Costume For Deadpool 3

Hugh Jackman confirmed the long-running rumors that he would finally don the classic Wolverine costume in Deadpool 3. The Australian actor has played the Adamantium Avenger in nine films, ranging from 2000’s X-Men to 2017’s Logan, but has yet to wear a costume modeled on Wolverine’s classic “yellow spandex” look from the comics.

How Hugh Jackman Confirmed His Deadpool 3 Costume

Jackman revealed that he would be wearing the classic costume via a post to his personal Instagram account. The photo, which can be seen below, was posted as an Instagram story, with a caption advising Jackman’s followers “Don’t blink.” The photo shows Jackman walking alongside Ryan Reynolds, along with a pixelated Deadpool and Wolverine.

The confirmation that Jackman will be dressed in the classic Wolverine costume is sure to fuel further speculation regarding the story of Deadpool 3 and what other X-Men might be making an appearance. Thus far, Jackman is the only classic X-Men actor who has been confirmed as joining Deadpool in his first MCU appearance.

Patrick Stewart, who played Professor X alongside Jackman, is one of the most likely candidates. Beyond having recently recreated the role of Charles Xavier in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Stewart also teased that he was “on standby” to take another turn as the X-Men’s leader. Stewart also suggested, in an Entertainment Tonight interview, that Ian McKellen (who played Magneto) was also “not done” with Marvel Studios.

Halle Berry, who played Storm, has also been teased as being involved in Deadpool 3, having been spotted sporting a new hairdo that is cut short and dyed white. There are also rumors of Famke Janssen and James Marsden reprising the roles of Jean Grey and Cyclops, though neither actor has confirmed their involvement beyond being agreeable to appearing in the MCU. Regardless of whatever X-Men actors return, the sight of Jackman in the classic costume is sure to thrill fans.