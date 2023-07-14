Shang-Chi Actor Addresses Status in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty

Shang-Chi: Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu anticipates he’ll be one of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

Is Shang-Chi in The Kang Dynasty?

Speaking to Men’s Magazine to promote his upcoming role in Margot Robbie’s Barbie, Liu revealed what’s next for the Master of Kung Fu in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While Liu remains in the dark about Shang-Chi’s possible role in The Kang Dynasty, the actor will be prepared as soon as Marvel is ready to roll. “Yeah, I’m pretty sure I’m gonna be in it too,” Liu said.

He continued, “Beyond that, I really don’t know, and I don’t want to know before it’s absolutely ready. If there’s anything I’ve learned in this industry, especially with Marvel, it’s that things are changing, always in flux, and you really can’t be sure that something is going to happen until you’re on set and you’re about to do the scene. Even then, scenes get reshot, things get retooled, elements get added in post-production with visual effects and everything.”

MCU fans have been eager to see what’s next for Shang-Chi since his 2021 debut. The movie’s mid-credits sequence teased the character’s potential recruitment by Avengers members Bruce Banner/Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) and Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel (Brie Larson). Additionally, there’s the matter of the beacon inside the mystical rings that the characters could not identify with fans suspecting a potential tease for the multiverse premise of The Kang Dynasty.

One other Marvel project not yet officially announced is Shang-Chi 2 which Liu was informed would follow The Kang Dynasty. The actor claims that Marvel has the sequel “keeps pushing back” for reasons unknown. For the time being, however, Liu plans to focus his efforts on non-MCU projects including Barbie as well as upcoming roles in Atlas and Arthur the King.

“So in between, it’s been a really fulfilling journey for me to get to do projects like Barbie—which are separate from that identity of Shang-Chi—and to really get to spread my wings as an artist,” Liu said. “But if and when that call comes in… of course, a sequel is going to happen. Of course, Kang Dynasty is going to happen. When that call comes, I will happily show up, read whatever I need to read, do whatever I need to prepare. But until then, I think the less I know the better.”

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton (Shang-Chi), Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is scheduled for release on May 1, 2026.