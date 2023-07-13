Superman: Legacy’s Anthony Carrigan Discusses Metamorpho DCU Casting

Anthony Carrigan has discussed his role as Metamorpho in writer-director James Gunn‘s upcoming DC Universe film Superman: Legacy.

While speaking with Variety, Carrigan opened up about going from playing NoHo Hank on HBO’s Barry to playing Metamorpho in the new DCU. “It’ll certainly be a bit of a jump,” he said. “I’m excited just to shake things up. NoHo Hank is such a specific character, and I’m excited to play someone completely different and surprise people with just being unrecognizable.”

Despite only having a limited amount of time to do so, Carrigan “dove into” Metamorpho’s history during the audition process for Superman: Legacy. “I was able to find things that I just love about the character — he’s so low key incredible, I’m surprised that more people haven’t heard of him,” the actor said. “I think he’s one of the coolest characters out there, so to get to bring him to light is something really special and it’s also really, really unique.”

Created by Bob Haney and Ramona Fradon, Rex Mason/Metamorpho first appeared in The Brave and the Bold #57, cover-dated January 1965. He is a superhero with the ability to transmute his body into various elemental compounds. While Metamorpho has appeared in some of DC‘s various animated shows and movies over the years, Carrigan will be the first actor to play the character in live-action.

Who else is in Superman: Legacy?

Carrigan is no stranger to the DC multiverse, having previously played Batman villain Victor Zsasz on Fox’s Gotham. He is the latest actor to board Superman: Legacy, joining the likes of Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, and Edi Gathegi — who were recently cast as Guy Gardner/Green Lantern, Hawkgirl, and Mister Terrific, respectively. The upcoming film is led by David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane.

Superman: Legacy will be the first film in Gunn and DC Studios co-head Peter Safran’s rebooted DCU. It will follow a relatively young Man of Steel during his early days in Metropolis. It will also introduce him to a world where superheroes already exist as he learns to reconcile his Earthly upbringing with his Kryptonian heritage.

Superman: Legacy is scheduled to open in theaters on July 11, 2025.