Barry’s Anthony Carrigan Cast as Metamorpho in DC’s Superman: Legacy

Barry star Anthony Carrigan will play Metamorpho in DC’s Superman: Legacy.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Carrigan will play Metamorpho/Rex Mason in the upcoming Superman film helmed by James Gunn. The announcement comes just one day after Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, and Eli Gathegi were also revealed for the film as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Hawkgirl, and Mr. Terrific, respectively.

Metamorpho: Who Is DC’s Element Man?

Created by Bob Haney and Ramona Fradon, Metamorpho first appeared in 1965’s The Brave and the Bold #57. Prior to becoming Metamorpho, Rex Mason was a daring adventurer hired by the villainous Simon Stagg to retrieve a lost Egyptian artifact. During the expedition, Rex becomes exposed to a meteorite that grants him the ability to shapeshifter into any element. Metamorpho, also known as the Element Man, then goes on to become a founding member of the Outsiders and a regular member of the Justice League.

Superman: Legacy marks the live-action debut of Metamorpho. Tom Sizemore voiced the character in the animated Justice League series that began in 2001, while Scott Menville, Adam Baldwin, Fred Tatasciore voiced him in various other DC series. A Metamorpho animated series was briefly in the works in the 1960s, but the show was ultimately scrapped when CBS purchased the rights to Batman.

Carrigan, an Emmy-nominated actor known best for his performance as NoHank on HBO’s Barry, also played the notorious Batman villain Victor Zsasz on Fox’s Gotham and Kyle Nimbus/The Miston CW’s The Flash. He additionally had a minor role in 2020’s Bill & Ted Face the Music.

In addition to Carrigan, Fillion, Merced, Gathegi, Superman: Legacy stars David Corenswet as Superman/Clark Kent and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane. The film releases theatrically on July 11, 2025.