Superman: Legacy Casts Green Lantern, Hawkgirl & Mister Terrific

New casting information for DC Studios‘ Superman: Legacy has been revealed — and Nathan Fillion is finally the Green Lantern.

According to Variety, Fillion will portray the Guy Gardner incarnation of Green Lantern in writer-director James Gunn‘s Superman reboot film. Meanwhile, Dora and the Lost City of Gold lead Isabela Merced has been cast as fellow DC superhero Hawkgirl. Finally, X-Men: First Class alum Edi Gathegi has been tapped to play Mister Terrific.

Superman: Legacy’s cast just got bigger

Fillion, Merced, and Gathegi join a cast that already includes David Corenswet as Kal-El/Clark Kent/Superman and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane. Superman: Legacy will be the first film in Gunn and DC Studios co-head Peter Safran’s rebooted DC Universe. Fillion previously played The Detachable Kid (aka T.D.K.) in Gunn’s 2021 film The Suicide Squad, which took place in the now-defunct DC Extended Universe. Interestingly, Fillion has also voiced the Hal Jordan incarnation of Green Lantern in a number of DC animated films.

Notably, while Superman: Legacy will be the first big-screen entry in the new DCU, the Man of Steel will not be the shared universe’s first hero. Rather, Legacy is expected to introduce Superman to a world where superheroes already exist. With the new casting information, we now know some of the other DC heroes the Big Blue Boy Scout will meet.

In the DC comics, the bullheaded Guy Gardner is a key member of the Green Lantern Corps. In fact, he was in the running to succeed Abin Sur after the dying Green Lantern crash-landed on Earth. However, since Hal Jordan was closer to the crash site, Abin Sur’s power ring chose him over Guy, who was then relegated to being Hal’s backup. John Stewart later stepped in as Hal’s backup after Guy was temporarily incapacitated.

Nevertheless, Guy would indeed serve as a Green Lantern, and is perhaps best known for his time with the Justice League International. Matthew Settle played the character in the late-1997 television film/unsuccessful pilot Justice League of America. Finn Wittrock was previously attached to play Guy Gardner in HBO Max’s Green Lantern series before the project was reworked.

Which other DC heroes just joined the fray?

Meanwhile, Hawkgirl is a character who dates back to the Golden Age of comics and has a number of different incarnations. She is perhaps best known as a member of the Justice Society of America. Sahar Biniaz previously played Hawkgirl on Smallville, while Ciara Renée played a different incarnation of the character in the Arrowverse. That said, Hawkgirl has yet to grace the silver screen in live-action (though Aldis Hodge played her partner Hawkman in the 2022 DCEU film Black Adam).

Finally, Mister Terrific is a moniker belonging to two different DC heroes. The original Mister Terrific, Terry Sloane, was introduced in the 1940s, during the Golden Age. The second Mister Terrific, Michael Holt, came onto the scene in the late 1990s. In the comics. Michael Holt is a master martial artist, an Olympic-level athlete, and holds the distinction of being the third-smartest man in the DC Universe (behind only Bruce Wayne and Lex Luthor). Echo Kellum previously played Curtis Holt/Mister Terrific (an alternate version of Michael Holt) on Arrow.

Superman: Legacy is scheduled for release on July 11, 2025.