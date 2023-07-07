James Gunn Reveals Clark Kent’s Age in Superman: Legacy

Superman: Legacy director and DC Studios Co-CEO James Gunn has revealed how old Superman will be in the upcoming DC Universe movie.

What will Clark Kent’s age be in Superman: Legacy?

When asked how old Superman will be in Superman: Legacy on the social media platform Bluesky, Gunn replied by saying, “David Corenswet age.” Corenswet is currently 29 years old, though as of tomorrow, July 8, he’ll be 30, meaning Clark Kent is likely meant to be in his late 20s to early 30s.

You can see Gunn’s Bluesky reply below:

“Superman: Legacy tells the story of Superman’s journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas,” reads the movie’s official synopsis. “He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.”

Written and directed by Gunn, Superman: Legacy is expected to enter production in early 2024 ahead of its scheduled theatrical release on July 11, 2025. The film, which stars David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan as Clark Kent and Lois Lane, will mark the first live-action, big-screen project to be green-lit and produced under Gunn and Peter Safran’s regime as co-heads of DC Studios.

In the meantime, DC’s The Flash — which was given the go-ahead during the Walter Hamada regime — is playing in theaters. Two more films green-lit under Hamada — Blue Beetle and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom — are slated to debut in theaters later this year.