Venom 3 Set Video Features Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock

A new Venom 3 set video has emerged online, showing lead actor Tom Hardy in his famous role as Eddie Brock/Venom.

The new set video shows Hardy walking down a street in clothing that seems to resemble the outfit he wore in the Spider-Man: No Way Home post-credits scene. In the scene, Brock was accidentally transported out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe after being brought in during the post-credits scene of Venom: Let There Be Carnage. When he was pulled out of the MCU, the character left a small bit of the Venom symbiote behind.

Whether or not this portion of the symbiote will play into future Spider-Man movies is unknown. However, it potentially sets up the iconic symbiote storyline from the comics.

Check out the Venom 3 set video below:

Tom Hardy on the set of Venom 3



Tom Hardy on the set of Venom 3 pic.twitter.com/X9dGkakzzU — Spider-Man News (@SpiderMan3news) June 27, 2023

Who is directing Venom 3?

Venom 3 will be directed by Kelly Marcel, who is also writing the film. Marcel previously wrote both 2018’s Venom and its sequel, along with Fifty Shades of Grey and Saving Mr. Banks. It will once again star Tom Hardy and is produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, and Hutch Parker. Alongside Hardy, the Sony sequel will also star Juno Temple and Chiwetel Ejiofor, with further cast members yet to be announced.

The previous film, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, was directed by Andy Serkis. It featured Eddie and Venom going up against a maniacal serial killer Cletus Kasady/Carnage (Woody Harrelson) and Frances Barrison/Shriek (Naomie Harris). Following its theatrical release on October 1, 2021, the sequel broke pandemic box office records by becoming 2021’s second highest-grossing film in the U.S. with a domestic gross of over $200 million and a worldwide gross of over $500 million. Combined, the two Venom movies have grossed $1.36 billion worldwide.