Kelly Marcel Will Direct Tom Hardy in Sony’s Venom 3

The next Venom movie has finally found its director. After co-writing the original Venom and flying solo on its 2021 sequel, Let There Be Carnage, Kelly Marcel will step behind the camera on Venom 3. According Deadline, Marcel has signed on to direct Eddie Brock’s next big-screen adventure for Sony.

Aside from the Venom franchise, Marcel also penned the script for 2015’s Fifty Shades of Grey adaptation and co-wrote Saving Mr. Banks in 2013. Additionally, she co-created the short-lived Fox series Terra Nova, which aired one season in 2011. With Venom 3, Marcel is following in the footsteps of Ruben Fleischer, who directed the original 2018 film, and Andy Serkis, who tackled Let There Be Carnage. She also began working on the script for the new film earlier this year, based on a story by herself and Tom Hardy.

Sony officially announced Venom 3 during their CinemaCon presentation back in April. Hardy is expected to reprise his role as Eddie/Venom in the sequel. However, it’s unknown if any other cast members from the first two films will return as well. Let There Be Carnage memorably featured Woody Harrelson’s Cletus Kasady/Carnage as the main villain. The end of the film also seemed to imply that Stephen Graham’s Patrick Mulligan would join with the symbiote known as Toxin in the next movie.

Marcel hasn’t directed any features herself. But in 2019, she signed on to make her behind-the-camera debut on Ferryman, based on Claire McFall’s novel of the same name. There haven’t been any updates on that film since last fall, so it’s still unclear whether this or Venom 3 will mark her directorial debut.

Sony hasn’t announced a release date for Venom 3.

Do you think Marcel is a good choice to direct the next installment? Give us your impressions in the comment section below!

