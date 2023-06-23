An artist who worked on Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has stated that “there’s no way” Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse will release on its planned date of March 29, 2024.

Will Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse be delayed past March 2024?

In an article by Vulture, an anonymous artist who worked on Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse — henceforth referred to as Stephen as in the original article — revealed that less progress on the upcoming Sony Pictures Animation sequel has been made than fans may think.

“They’ve announced that Beyond the Spider-Verse will be released in March of next year,” Stephen said. “I’ve seen people say, ‘Oh, they probably worked on it at the same time.’ There’s no way that movie’s coming out then. There’s been progress on the pre-production side of things. But as far as the production side goes, the only progress that’s been made on the third one is any exploration or tests that were done before the movie was split into two parts. Everyone’s been fully focused on Across the Spider-Verse and barely crossing the finish line. And now it’s like, ‘Oh, yeah, now we have to do the other one.'”

The film was directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson. It features the voices of Shameik Moore as Miles Morales, Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy, Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker, Issa Rae as Spider-Woman, Daniel Kaluuya as Spider-Punk, Karan Soni as Spider-Man India, Oscar Isaac as Spider-Man 2099, Jason Schwartzman as The Spot, Brian Tyree Henry as Jefferson Davis, Luna Lauren Velez as Rio Morales, Greta Lee as Lyla, Andy Samberg as Scarlet Spider, and more.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is produced by Phil Lord, Chris Miller, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad, and Christina Steinberg with Alonzo Ruvalcaba. Aditya Sood, and the first film’s director, Peter Ramsey, executive producing.

“Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Spider-Verse saga, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” reads the Marvel movie’s synopsis. “After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most.”