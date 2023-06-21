Jensen Ackles Responds to Batman DCU Rumors

Supernatural and The Boys star Jensen Ackles has set the record straight about supposedly being a front-runner for the new DCU’s Batman in The Brave and the Bold.

Jensen Ackles hasn’t been cast as the next Dark Knight

Per ComicBook<ovie.com, Ackles attended a recent fan convention where he addressed rumors about being the new Dark Knight for the latest iteration to be helmed by The Flash director Andy Muchietti. While he expressed interest in the role, Ackles confirmed there have been no serious discussions with Warner Bros. “I don’t know,” he said. “Even if I knew, I wouldn’t tell you. I mean, could I do it? Sure. Would I wanna do it? Yes.” (Notably, Ackles has already voiced Batman in a number of animated DC films.)

Jensen Ackles talks about the possibility of him playing Batman. pic.twitter.com/CBjsKAjYpG — Home of DCU (@homeofdcu) June 19, 2023

Ackles continued by joking about another pop culture star whose name has been thrown in the mix of the potential new Caped Crusader: The Mandalorian’s Pedro Pascal. “Will I be mad when Pedro Pascal gets it? Yeah. God bless you, Pedro. You just keep killing it, buddy. Let me know when you pass on something. Look, right now nobody’s talking about anything. There’s a strike going on in the entertainment industry, and until that gets solved, nobody is having conversations about anything. Would I entertain the idea of playing my favorite superhero of all time? Nah, I’m good … sounds like a lot of work. I would love it. Sign me up.”

Announced in January by new DC Studios Co-CEO James Gunn, The Brave and the Bold will be part of DC’s slate of projects called “Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters.” Based on Grant Morrison’s Batman and Robin run, The Brave and the Bold will serve as a “father and son” tale between Bruce Wayne and his son Damian Wayne, who takes on the mantle of the Boy Wonder. Muschietti was announced as the director based on the strength of his work on The Flash.

“We saw The Flash even before taking the reins at DC Studios, and knew we were in the hands of only a visionary director, but a massive DC fan,” said Gunn and fellow DC CEO Peter Safran. “It’s a magnificent film — funny, emotional, thrilling — and Andy’s affinity and passion for these characters and this world just resonates through every frame. So when it came time to find a director for The Brave and the Bold, there was really only one choice.”