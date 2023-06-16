The Flash director Andy Muschietti will officially direct the upcoming Batman DC Universe movie The Brave and the Bold.

Warner Bros. made the news official tonight ahead of The Flash opening wide this weekend. DC Studios heads James Gunn and Peter Safran both explained the choice in a joint statement.

What did Gunn and Safran say?

“We saw The Flash even before taking the reins at DC Studios, and knew we were in the hands of only a visionary director, but a massive DC fan,” said Gunn and Safran of Muschietti directing The Brave and the Bold. “It’s a magnificent film — funny, emotional, thrilling — and Andy’s affinity and passion for these characters and this world just resonates through every frame. So when it came time to find a director for The Brave and the Bold, there was really only one choice.

“Luckily, Andy said ‘yes’, Barbara signed on to produce with us and were on our way. They’re an extraordinary team, and we couldn’t have better or more inspiring partners as we embark on this thrilling new adventure in the DCU.”