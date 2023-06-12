MCU Star Tenoch Huerta Issues Statement on Sexual Assault Allegation

After allegations of sexual assault were made against him, actor Tenoch Huerta has made a statement denying the claims.

Musician María Elena Ríos posted allegations against Tenoch Huerta onto social media over the weekend describing the actor as “a violator and sexual predator” and claiming that the actor sexually assaulted her. She stated that “it is very difficult to talk about the emotional abuse and abuse of power of a sexual predator who is loved in the world for playing a character in a movie like Tenoch Huerta.”

Es muy difícil hablar del abuso emocional y abuso de poder de un depredador sexual que es amado en el mundo por interpretar a un personaje de una película como @TenochHuerta



En apariencia encantador, la gran característica de un narcisista + una buena porción de victimización. — •????? ?í?? ? (@_ElenaRios) June 11, 2023

The actor issued a statement to Variety denying the claims and describing them as “simply untrue.”

“About a year ago, I dated Elena for several months,” Huerta stated. “It was entirely consensual at all times, as countless others can attest. And throughout it was a loving, warm and mutually supportive relationship. After it ended, however, Elena began to misrepresent our interactions both privately and in front of groups of mutual friends.

“Although I am by no means perfect, I know that these allegations are simply untrue. And while I will always work to improve myself, I need to contest claims that are both false and offensive. I am deeply grateful to my family and the people who have supported me and greatly appreciate everyone who is willing to look at the facts and reflect before rushing to an untrue and unjust conclusion.”

Huerta rose to superstardom in his portrayal of Namor in 2022’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The actor also appeared in Narcos: Mexico, as well as in a litany of films and television series in Mexico.