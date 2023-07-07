Deadpool 3 Star Says MCU Movie’s ‘Hard R’ Tone Doesn’t ‘Feel Different’

Deadpool 3 star Karan Soni says the franchise’s R-rated sensibilities haven’t been toned down for Marvel Studios‘ upcoming threequel.

During an interview with ComicBook.com, Soni assured that the Disney-distributed Deadpool 3 is very much in line with the previous two films, which were released by 20th Century Fox. “I have begun working on that one, so I can say that it is the same as the other two. It’s like hard R,” he said.

“There’s a lot of that stuff. So it does not feel different,” Soni continued. “The only thing that, for me, is different is that I have not gotten the script this time. The other two, we did get it, it’s a big difference, at least for me, the MCU part of it vs. the Fox/Marvel part of it. They’re so strict. So I’ve only seen glimpses of what I’m in.”

When the Deadpool film series jumped to Marvel Studios following The Walt Disney Company’s acquisition of 21st Century Fox, some fans expressed concern that the third entry would be toned down to cater to a younger audience. However, the cast and crew of Deadpool 3 have repeatedly stated that the film will be every bit as violent and vulgar as its predecessors. To that end, Deadpool 3 is expected to be the very first R-rated film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Who is involved with Deadpool 3?

Marvel Studios’ Deadpool 3 sees Ryan Reynolds reprise his role as Wade Wilson/Deadpool from the Fox movies. Reynolds is joined by fellow X-Men franchise alum Hugh Jackman, who reprises his role as James “Logan” Howlett/Wolverine. A number of additional actors from the previous two Deadpool films are also back for the threequel, including Soni as taxi driver Dopinder.

The next Deadpool film is also expected to see the return of Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Shioli Kutsuna as Yukio, Stefan Kapičić as Colossus, and Rob Delaney as Peter. The film features a number of franchise newcomers as well. Matthew Macfadyen and Emma Corrin have both been cast in undisclosed roles (though Corrin is said to be playing a villain). Meanwhile, unconfirmed reports claim Owen Wilson will reprise his role as Mobius M. Mobius from Marvel Studios’ Disney+ series Loki.

Deadpool 3 is directed by Shawn Levy, who previously directed Reynolds in Free Guy and The Adam Project. Deadpool and Deadpool 2 screenwriters Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick return to pen the script for the threequel. They are joined by comic book writer Zeb Wells, who is perhaps best known for his work on Spider-Man.

Deadpool 3 is currently scheduled for release on May 3, 2024.