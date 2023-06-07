Laura Harrier Reflects on Filming Spider-Man: Homecoming’s Car Scene

Spider-Man: Homecoming actress Laura Harrier shared memories from filming the famous car scene with iconic actor Michael Keaton.

What was filming Spider-Man: Homecoming’s car scene like?

In Spider-Man: Homecoming, Laura Harrier played Liz — daughter of scrapper-turned-criminal Adrian Toomes (Michael Keaton.) At the film’s climax, Toomes deduces the identity of Peter Parker (Tom Holland) while driving him and Liz to the prom. What follows is a tense, uncomfortable conversation — and one of the film’s best moments.



In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Harrier recalled the terse moment between herself, Holland, and Keaton. The actress revealed the scene took two days to shoot as she reminisced on Keaton’s acting talent.

“It’s funny because people reference that scene a lot and how great of a scene it is, especially for being in a car, which is hard to shoot in,” Harrier noted. “We shot that scene over two days, and it took a long time. I was also chewing gum the entire time, so I remember feeling pretty nauseated from having gum in my mouth for 12 hours a day, constantly. But more so than that, everyone knows that Michael Keaton is one of the greatest actors, and I was just so struck with the way that he brought that same intensity to every single take.

“No matter if it was his coverage or my coverage, he was still bringing that intensity, even if he was completely off camera. And to work with somebody who is off camera and contributing to your performance in that way, it’s the biggest gift as an actor. This was very early in my career, and to have the best of the best behave that way on set really stuck with me. He’s just a consummate professional, and that’s why he’s at the top.”

Spider-Man: Homecoming was released in 2017, and served as the first solo movie for Tom Holland’s Spider-Man after his debut in Captain America: Civil War. Homecoming was a critical and commercial success that established the iconic hero as a major part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe ahead of his appearance in Avengers: Infinity War.