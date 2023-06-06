Chris Hemsworth: Marvel Movies Have to Be a Bit More Personal & Grounded

Thor star Chris Hemsworth has spoken about the stakes of Marvel Studios movies and how they shouldn’t always focus on the fate of the universe.

What did Chris Hemsworth say about the stakes in Marvel movies?

While speaking with GQ, Hemsworth revealed that he hasn’t seen Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. When the interviewer noted that they felt the sequel’s stakes were too grand in scale, the actor explained how some Marvel stories need to be “more personal and grounded.”

“That’s the trick: you have to separate all those stories,” Hemsworth stated. “The moment it’s like … ‘Your world is in danger, the entire universe!’ It’s like, ‘Yeah, so [it] was the last 24 films.’ It has to become a bit more personal and grounded.”

“Super Heroes Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and The Was,” reads Quantumania‘s synopsis. “Together, with Hope’s parents Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) and Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), and Scott’s daughter Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought possible.”