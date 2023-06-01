Spider-Man Producers: Sony is Making a Spider-Woman Movie

Spider-Man producers Amy Pascal and Avi Arad have confirmed that there is a Spider-Woman movie in the works.

While speaking to Variety, Pascal confirmed the development a Spider-Woman movie alongside a live-action Miles Morales movie, noting to the interviewer that, “You’ll see all of it.” In regards to the Spider-Woman movie specifically, Arad said that fans will see it “sooner than you expect.”

Though they didn’t specify which Spider-Woman would lead the movie — Issa Rae and Hailee Steinfeld both play different Spider-Women in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse — the outlet then included a quote from Steinfeld about voicing the character, implying it might follow Gwen Stacy’s Spider-Woman.

“This is like my dream job, sign me up over and over again,” Steinfeld stated. “I got to be comfortable! And it’s a dream to be in a space that feels so comfortable but also creative and free and just exciting to be a part of.”

Spider-Woman’s most recent appearance in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, which is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson. It features the voices of Shameik Moore as Miles Morales, Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy, Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker, Issa Rae as Spider-Woman, Daniel Kaluuya as Spider-Punk, Karan Soni as Spider-Man India, Oscar Isaac as Spider-Man 2099, Jason Schwartzman as The Spot, Brian Tyree Henry as Jefferson Davis, Luna Lauren Velez as Rio Morales, Greta Lee as Lyla, Andy Samberg, and more.

“Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Spider-Verse saga, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” reads the synopsis. “After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most.”

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is produced by Phil Lord, Chris Miller, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad, and Christina Steinberg with Alonzo Ruvalcaba. Aditya Sood and the first film’s director, Peter Ramsey, are executive producing.