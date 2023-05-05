James Gunn Wants GOTG to Feel Like Star Wars, Thanks Fans for Support

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is now playing in theaters, and director James Gunn sent out some nice messages reflecting on the series, GOTG’s own relationship with Star Wars, and the support he’s received from fans.

What’s the significance of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 having May 4 previews?

Guardians 3 officially comes out today in North America, but previews and worldwide releases saw it shown on May 4 as well. Due to it being “Star Wars Day,” Gunn reflected on what the opening meant to him. The DC co-CEO says his goal with the series wasn’t to copy Star Wars but to make people feel like Star Wars made him feel as a kid.

“11 years ago, I had a meeting with Marvel Studios about the possibility of doing a Guardians of the Galaxy movie. I remember driving home & thinking I didn’t want to make a movie LIKE Star Wars, but a movie that made people FEEL like Star Wars made me feel as a kid,” explained Gunn. “Outlandish characters, extraordinary locations, a space opera with a touch of magic filled with heart. Thank you, Star Wars, for inspiring me, & how appropriate that the third part of our trilogy is playing in theaters all across the world tonight on May the 4th.”

After receiving a ton of messages and positive support over the movie, Gunn also thanked fans for their support of the unexpected blockbuster franchise.

Thank you for all your kind messages about Vol 3. For ten years you’ve been the best fans ever. It means the world to me, and I’m the luckiest filmmaker ever to have had you by my side. ? pic.twitter.com/C2EKAS1PQW — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 4, 2023

James Gunn attached a great-looking GOTG Vol. 3 poster and was asked why his marketing materials all look unique compared to the average superhero movie. Gunn said that is because he fights for fans to get the best materials possible.

Because I don't like the same-old same-old and fight for cool stuff for you guys. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 4, 2023

While GOTG does feel like Star Wars, the fictional language spoken in the movie wasn’t Ewokese.