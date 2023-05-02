Bill Hader Explains Being BB-8’s ‘Voice Consultant’ in Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Bill Hader is infamously credited as being a “voice consultant” for the droid BB-8 in J.J. Abrams’ Star Wars: The Force Awakens. According to Hader, though, he doesn’t think he deserves the honor.

What did Bill Hader contribute to BB-8’s voice?

During a recent appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Hader talked about his time with the fan-favorite droid. The actor thinks it’s sweet that J.J. Abrams put his name behind the role, but he didn’t do much.

Hader said, “It’s very sweet that J.J. Abrams put my name on it, but I came in and did voice stuff for it that didn’t work.” He added, “Then, he brought me in later and said, ‘Hey, do you want to do this.’ It was like a … talk box thing, and then I did that. And the reason he hasn’t had me come back is because anybody can do that. It’s like a machine that you can operate.”

Hader and actor Ben Schwartz are credited as vocal consultants for the droid in the first Star Wars trilogy sequel. However, they are not credited in either of the following two films, Star Wars: The Last Jedi or Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

At present, Hader is starring in the popular HBO series Barry, which he co-created with Alec Berg.

