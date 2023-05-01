Silver Surfer’s MCU Future Rumors Clarify Fantastic Four Details

The upcoming Fantastic Four movie is shrouded in mystery for the most part, but according to a recent report, the Silver Surfer’s MCU future could be clearing up soon.

When will the Silver Surfer appear in the MCU?

A series of recent tweets from user and noted insider “CanWeGetSomeToast” have hinted at what the future for the character could look like. According to the tweets, a Silver Surfer project is in development, and will “stem out of” the upcoming Fantastic Four film. However, the insider noted, the Silver Surfer character will not be in the movie. This runs contrary to earlier reports from this year, which also mentioned a Galactus appearance.

A Silver Surfer project is going to stem out of #FantasticFour.



BUT, #SilverSurfer will NOT be in the movie. pic.twitter.com/AJCx4vo4jU — CanWeGetSomeToast (@CanWeGetToast) April 30, 2023

The insider went on to note that whatever Silver Surfer project does end up happening will be set after the events of the Fantastic Four film. It also won’t be a special, like Werewolf By Night, but instead its own television series on Disney+ or standalone film.

The #SilverSurfer project will be set AFTER #FantasticFour.



It will NOT be a special like Werewolf By Night, but rather a movie or a D+ Show. pic.twitter.com/QDC2t0ahEu — CanWeGetSomeToast (@CanWeGetToast) April 30, 2023

Currently, most of the future regarding the Fantastic Four and its characters in the MCU is unknown. The Silver Surfer is one of the most iconic characters in the history of the Fantastic Four, and is often seen as a herald to the legendary villain Galactus.

While it’s unclear who fill out the Fantastic Four roster, rumors have heated up as to who Marvel Studios might be eyeing. Recently, reports that Adam Driver had been offered the role of Reed Richards appeared, while others have stated that Jodie Comer and Elvis star Austin Butler have been tapped to appear in the movie.

Official casting for the film hasn’t been announced yet, but The Office alum John Krasinski recently made his debut as a variant of Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Marvel’s Fantastic Four comic book series, created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, debuted in 1961 and was the first superhero team title produced by Marvel Comics. The film is set to make its debut during Phase 6 of the MCU on February 14, 2025.