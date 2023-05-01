Another Guardians 3 Clip Features the High Evolutionary

Bad-guy monologues are among the most well-worn clichés in the entire history of the superhero genre. But if you’ve ever wanted to scream “I don’t care!” while a villain explains his evil plot in overdramatic fashion, rest easy — Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 does that for us. Rotten Tomatoes debuted a brand new clip from the film that shows Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) losing his patience with the High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji) as he walks us through his plan to “perfect” the universe.

In the comics, the High Evolutionary was once a human scientist named Herbert Edgar Wyndham. However, the clip seems to establish his MCU counterpart as extraterrestrial in nature when he tells Peter that he “visited” Earth many years ago and developed an appreciation for many of humanity’s accomplishments. But like many others, he felt the planet’s rampant “ignorance and bigotry” was holding them back as a species. That’s why he decided to create his own Counter-Earth, where he apparently solved the bigotry problem by creating his own race of human-animal hybrids.

You can check out the new clip in the player below.

Iwuji’s turn as the High Evolutionary marks a reunion with director James Gunn after previously working with him on HBO Max’s Peacemaker series. The villain’s priggish demeanor is a nice foil for Quill’s brash personality, which should make their onscreen interactions more fun to watch. Regardless, Iwuji’s character isn’t the only threat the Guardians will face when their final mission kicks off later this week. The team must also deal with Adam Warlock (Will Poulter), who’s been deployed by the Sovereign to exact vengeance on behalf of their leader, Ayesha. But given his role as a hero in Marvel’s comic book universe, we wouldn’t be surprised if he ends up helping the heroes defeat Iwuji’s character by the end of the film.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will hit theaters on May 5.

What do you think of Iwuji’s performance as the High Evolutionary so far? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: Guardians of the Galaxy by Brian Michael Bendis Omnibus Vol. 1

We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.