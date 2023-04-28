True Detective’s Nic Pizzolatto is Rewriting Marvel’s Blade

The creator behind one of HBO’s top crime dramas is lending his screenwriting expertise to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. According to The Hollywood Reporter, True Detective mastermind Nic Pizzolatto has signed on to rewrite the script for Marvel’s Blade reboot, presumably infusing the story with the same kind of grit that made his show a signature hit.

On True Detective, Pizzolatto wrote or co-wrote every single episode of the series, receiving three Emmy nominations for his work on the show. However, his split with HBO in 2020 means that he has nothing to do with the upcoming fourth season, which bows later this year. Last month, Pizzolatto signed on to write a new Western series for Amazon Prime.

Pizzolatto’s big-screen credits include co-writing the 2016 remake of The Magnificent Seven. He also wrote The Guilty, which premiered on Netflix in 2021. Blade reunites him with Mahershala Ali, who previously starred in True Detective season 3 in 2019. Ali co-headlined the season with Stephen Dorff, who appeared in Wesley Snipes’ original Blade film and, unfortunately, has been very critical about Marvel’s plans for a reboot.

Pizzolatto is just the latest in a long line of writers to take their own pass at the Blade script. Marvel originally hired Stacy Osei-Kuffour (HBO’s Watchmen) to write the film in 2021. Moon Knight and X-Men ’97 writer Beau DeMayo later came aboard to polish her draft last year. But once Yann Demange signed on to helm the movie last fall, the studio enlisted Michael Starrbury (When They See Us) to start over from scratch. THR’s sources indicate that Pizzolatto has been rewriting Starrbury’s draft for several weeks.

Blade is hoping to start production in Atlanta next month with Demange sitting in the director’s chair. So far, the supporting cast includes Delroy Lindo, Aaron Pierre, and Mia Goth, with more announcements expected to made in the near future.

Marvel will release Blade on September 6, 2024.

