More Rise of the Beasts Posters Highlight Scourge, Maximals

For the first time in the 16-year history of Paramount’s live-action Transformers franchise, the Autobots won’t be fighting the Decepticons when their next crusade launches in theaters this summer. Instead of Megatron and his evil forces, the Cybertronian good guys will square off against the Terrorcons, a major fixture of Hasbro’s original Transformers toy line. Now, as the film’s June premiere date inches closer, the studio has released another series of character posters for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. This time, the focus is on the head Terrorcon in charge and three of the Maximal heroes standing in his way.

First up is Scourge, the Terrorcons’ leader who transforms into a logging semi-truck and will be voiced by Peter Dinklage in the upcoming sequel. Originally introduced in The Transformers: The Movie in 1986, Scourge was built by Unicron from the remains of Thundercracker, one of Megatron’s minions. He also served as Galvatron’s tracker and led his own group of hunters known as the Sweeps. Rise of the Beasts is probably making a few changes to Scourge’s backstory. But in a possible nod to his classic origin, that certainly looks like Unicron behind him…

Hot off her Oscar win for Everything Everywhere All at Once, Michelle Yeoh is also joining the Transformers franchise as the voice of Airazor. Just like her animated and toy counterparts, Airazor transforms into a peregrine falcon. So naturally, she uses her aerial abilities for recon and surveillance to advance the Maximal cause.

The Maximals’ ranks also include Cheetor, whose Cheetah-like speed makes him one of their army’s top scouts. However, his frightening demeanor indiactes that he can also be a vicious warrior when the situation calls for it. Zimbabwean actor Tongayi Chirisa provides the character’s voice in the film.

Rounding out the latest batch of posters is Rhinox, the Maximals’ tech expert. Although usually depicted as intelligent and spiritual, Rhinox’s white rhinocerous form makes him a fierce adversary in battle as well. The character is voiced by David Sobolov, who is no stranger to the Transformers universe. He actually lent his voice to the orginal Beast Wars cartoon as Depth Charge and Teletraan I. Years later, Sobolov provided the voice of Shockwave on Transformers: Prime and also voiced Blitzwing in 2018’s Bumblebee.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will hit theaters on June 9.

Which of these characters are you most excited to see in the film? Let us know in the comment section below!

