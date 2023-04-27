Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania Hits Disney+ In May

Although Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania had a big $120 million holiday weekend opening, it soon came back down to Earth. But now, the latest Marvel Studios film is heading home. Disney+ has announced that Quantumania will make its streaming debut on Wednesday, May 17.

Within the film, Scott Lang enjoys the afterglow of saving the world in Avengers: Endgame, only to discover that he’s alienating his family. And soon enough, Scott finds himself trapped in the Quantum Realm alongside Hope van Dyne/Wasp, Cassie Lang, Hank Pym, and Janet van Dyne, where they must face the new big bad of the MCU: Kang the Conqueror.

Given Jonathan Majors’ recent legal problems, it’s understandable why the promo video only briefly shows Kang with his helmet on. The promotional campaign for the film extensively used Majors’ unmasked Kang, long before that became a potential liability.

The rest of the cast includes Paul Rudd as Scott, Evangeline Lilly as Hope, Michael Douglas as Hank, Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet, and Kathryn Newton as Cassie with a cameo role for Bill Murray as Lord Krylar.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is also hitting Blu-ray and 4K on Tuesday, May 16.

