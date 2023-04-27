Jon Landau Explains How Avatar Could Influence Alita Sequel

Because of its cliffhanger ending, there have been calls for a sequel to Alita: Battle Angel since it premiered in 2019. In the end, Alita (Rosa Salazar) is an ascending competitor in the Motorball tournament. She declares her intention to go after arch-villain Nova and avenge her love-interest Hugo’s death. Four years later, producer Jon Landau is providing hope for fans, telling Screenrant that they’re “working on” an Alita sequel.

Landau comes fresh off the success of Avatar: The Way of Water, the third-highest-grossing film of all time. The Avatar sequel has been praised for its visuals and use of new technology. Landau explained how experiences on The Way of Water will help the development of Alita 2.

“I think what we’ve learned from Avatar is how much more facial nuance and subtlety that we can get into characters that we want to be emotional and emote that are humanoid,” Landau said. “Alita would not have been possible, but for what we did on Avatar. Avatar: Way of Water would not be what it is but what we did for Alita. And now let’s put that back and give it back to Alita.”

Landau reassured fans that if a sequel happens, it will include the original director and star. “We’re talking to Robert [Rodriguez] and talking to Rosa and all is good,” Landau added.

