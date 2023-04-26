Steven Spielberg Says He Loved Indiana Jones 5

In 1981, George Lucas and Steven Spielberg launched the Indiana Jones franchise with Raiders of the Lost Ark, and they continued their collaboration through three sequels which culminated with Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull in 2008. This summer, Harrison Ford’s iconic hero returns for the final time in director James Mangold’s Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. And according to Spielberg himself, he absolutely loved it.

Via Variety, Spielberg shared his thoughts on the sequel during the Time 100 Summit. When asked what it was like to watch an Indiana Jones movie that he didn’t helm, Spielberg responded that he “just had that experience two nights ago.”

“Bob Iger had a screening for a lot of the Disney executives, and I came to the screening along with the director James Mangold,” continued Spielberg. “Everybody loved the movie. It’s really, really a good Indiana Jones film. I’m really proud of what Jim has done with it.”

“When the lights came up I just turned to the group and said, ‘Damn! I thought I was the only one who knew how to make one of these,'” added Spielberg.

Lucasfilm has already shown its faith in Mangold’s work on the film by signing him to direct a Star Wars movie that will explore the origins of the Force and the first Jedi. But there are no dates attached to that project yet.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will hit theaters on June 30.

Are you glad to hear that Steven Spielberg loved Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny? Let us know in the comment section below!

