James Gunn Explains Why He Relates To Superman

While Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 marks the end of James Gunn’s run with Marvel Studios, the co-CEO of DC Studios is already looking ahead to Superman: Legacy. Gunn began writing the script last year before committing to direct as well earlier this year. Now, in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Gunn explains why he relates to the Man of Steel and why he initially turned down the job.

“I completely relate to Superman because he’s everything I am,” said Gunn. “He’s somebody who is an outsider who feels like an alien, but also the ultimate insider, because he’s f***ing Superman. And that’s kind of like what I feel like.”

Prior to landing The Suicide Squad, Gunn turned down an opportunity to direct a Superman movie in 2018 under the previous DC regime. And according to Gunn, it’s because he had trouble finding a unique take on the Last Son of Krypton.

“It’s easier to take a character nobody knows, like the Guardians, or Peacemaker, and then do whatever you want with them,” noted Gunn. “People in every single country in the world know the story of Superman. How can I make it different from the Superman movies that have been made so far, but also have it respect all the Superman movies that have been made so far? So it just took me some time to try to figure it out.”

Gunn also reiterated that Superman: Legacy won’t be a comedy, and that it will be a sincere superhero film. His former boss at Marvel, Kevin Feige, shared his endorsement of Gunn’s next project in the same THR story.

“I’ll be first in line to see anything he does,” said Feige. “And Superman is a very important character to me and to the genre.”

Gunn recently announced that the film is in pre-production, with casting already underway. Superman: Legacy will begin filming in January 2024, and it will then hit theaters on July 11, 2025.

