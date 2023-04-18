James Gunn Says Superman: Legacy is Now in Pre-Production

Superman’s big-screen future has been a subject of great interest ever since James Gunn took control of the Man of Steel’s destiny last year. But it sounds like new announcements regarding his plans for the character might not be as far off as we thought. Taking to social media earlier today, Gunn revealed that Superman: Legacy is finally ready to start pre-production, commemorating the occasion by sharing the title page for what we assume is his finished script.

Gunn previously announced that he was writing a new Superman movie back in December. But apparently, Warner Bros. hired him to pen the screenplay last August, roughly two months before Henry Cavill’s Black Adam cameo whipped DC fans into a frenzy. Unfortunately, Cavill’s return to the franchise wasn’t meant to be, as Gunn’s film will depict a much younger version of the character. You can view his post below.

I’m honored to be a part of the legacy. And what better day than #SupermanAnniversary Day to dive fully into early pre-production on #SupermanLegacy? Costumes, production design, and more now up and running. pic.twitter.com/TJYpCRmdsf — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 18, 2023

As it happens, Gunn couldn’t have picked a better day to share this news. Today marks the 85th anniversary of Action Comics #1, which famously introduced Superman to the world on April 18, 1938 and changed the comic book landscape forever. Additionally, 2023 marks 45 years since Richard Donner’s original Superman movie starring Christopher Reeve hit theaters in 1978. In honor of that milestone, Warner Bros. is hosting new screenings of the film across the country this month. The studio is also gearing up to release a new 4K box set collecting all four Reeve-led Superman movies (plus Donner’s cut of Superman II) on May 9.

There’s still no word on who will play the Last Son of Krypton in Gunn’s rebooted DC Universe. But it seems like a safe bet that an actor will be chosen sometime in the next few months. For comparison, Cavill’s Superman casting was announced in January 2011, more than two years before Man of Steel actually hit theaters in June 2013. And with Superman: Legacy bowing in July 2025, Gunn could theoretically make his decision by summer’s end, especially since he claims to have already compiled a shortlist of actors he’s considering for the role.

Superman: Legacy will hit theaters on July 11, 2025.

Are you happy to hear that the next Superman movie is in pre-production? Let us know in the comment section below!

