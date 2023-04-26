Warner Bros. Brings First Look At Dune: Part Two To CinemaCon

Legendary Entertainment and Warner Bros. may have parted ways for new franchises, but the two studios are still joined at the hip for the MonsterVerse and the adaptation of Frank Herbert’s Dune. And on the second day of CinemaCon, the upcoming sequel, Dune: Part Two, was a key part of Warner Bros.’ presentation. And unlike some talent who only sent video messages, Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya were there in person with director Denis Villeneuve.

Via The Hollywood Reporter, Villeneuve hyped up the movie and revealed that 100% of it was filmed with IMAX cameras.

“Part One is more of a contemplative movie,” said Villeneuve. “Part Two is an action-packed, epic, war movie. It is much more dense. We went to all new locations… In the first movie, we shot 40% in IMAX — this time it’s full IMAX. I didn’t want a feeling of repetition. It’s all new sets. Everything is new.”

The trailer, which was exclusive to CinemaCon, featured Chalamet’s Paul Atreides and Zendaya’s Chani on Arakis as he earns his place among her people, the Fremen. The footage appears to chronicle Paul’s ascension to a leadership role among the Fremen as he attempts to learn how to ride a sandworm.

Additionally, the clips featured the first look at Florence Pugh’s Princess Corrino and Austin Butler’s Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen. That included a scene in which Paul faced Feyd in a knife fight. By the end of the trailer, Paul appears to have a following of thousands of Fremen who are ready to follow him into battle.

Dune: Part Two will hit theaters on November 3.

