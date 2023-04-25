James Gunn Confirms Two Post-Credits Scenes For Guardians 3

It’s almost time to say goodbye, as the premiere date for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 draws near. There are a few things that are guaranteed to happen. Like, this will be the last time this version of the Guardians appears onscreen together. It will also be the last time James Gunn directs in Marvel for the foreseeable future as he heads to DC Studios. Speaking of Gunn, the director also let fans know that there will be two post-credits scenes in Guardians 3.

In true Gunn fashion, the writer/director addressed a fan’s comment on his Instagram (shared via Reddit) page. Papaj_419 asked Gunn if he could confirm the post-credits scene for Vol. 3. Gunn said, “There is not a post-credit scene. There are two.”

Gunn is no stranger to answering burning questions on social media. In March, Gunn explained why Guardians 3 had a long runtime (2 hours and 29 minutes), saying there is “no fat” and that “not a second is wasted.” Just last week, Gunn said there were never plans for Guardians 4 and that the plan was always for the “story to stop with Vol 3.”

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 opens in theaters on May 5.

What do you predict will happen in the post-credits scenes for Vol. 3? Leave your thoughts in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: Guardians of the Galaxy by Al Ewing Vol. 1: Then It’s Us: It’s On Us

