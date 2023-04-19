Earlier this week, the Michelle Yeoh-led Star Trek series, Section 31, was finally given the greenlight to go forward as an original movie on Paramount+. However, that may be just the beginning of a new phase of the franchise. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Paramount+ has ambitions of making more new Star Trek movies in addition to the current and upcoming series.

THR notes that executive producer Alex Kurtzman changed course with Section 31 once he “saw Everything Everywhere All at Once and realized the role would likely earn Yeoh an Oscar.” Which of course, it did. Fortunately for Kurtzman, Yeoh’s Oscar success did not dissuade her from reprising her role as Philippa Georgiou, the former Emperor of the Terran Empire in the Mirror Universe. After journeying to the Prime Universe in Star Trek: Discovery, Georgiou was recruited to Starfleet’s Black Ops. outfit, Section 31.

The report states that Section 31 will essentially be “Mission: Impossible meets Guardians of the Galaxy.” Additionally, Kurtzman and company plan to produce a new Star Trek original movie every two years on Paramount+.

This raises more than a few questions. First, which Star Trek stories would merit their own original streaming films? And will these be full-length feature films, or just one-hour specials like the so-called South Park movies on Paramount+? THR’s report indicates a desire to deliver a bigger scope for Section 31 than a weekly TV series would allow. Usually that means a much bigger budget.

Additionally, it’s unclear what this means for Star Trek‘s future on the big screen. There hasn’t been a film from the franchise in theaters since Star Trek Beyond in 2016. Attempts to make a fourth film in the Kelvin timeline have repeatedly fallen through, and one of the franchise’s stars, Chris Pine, has vocalized his frustration with the entire thing.

What do you think about Paramount+’s plans for more Star Trek movies? Let us know in the comment section below!

