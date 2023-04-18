Michelle Yeoh’s Star Trek: Section 31 Is Now a Film at Paramount+

Way back in late 2018, Paramount+ (then known as CBS All Access) began developing a Star Trek: Discovery spinoff dubbed Section 31, intended to mark the return of Michelle Yeoh as Emperor Philippa Georgiou. The series has consistently failed to materialize over the last four years. But following Yeoh’s Oscar win for Everything Everywhere All at Once, it looks like the project is getting an upgrade. StarTrek.com brings word that Section 31 is being re-imagined as a Paramount+ original movie, with Yeoh officially onboard to reprise her fan-favorite role.

The film’s title refers to a covert Starfleet division that carries out the organization’s dirty work. According to new plot details, the story finds Georgiou joining their ranks while also confronting “the sins of her past.” You can check out the official announcement below.

Get ready for a special movie event! Academy Award winner Michelle Yeoh will star in #StarTrekSection31. ✨ #StarTrek https://t.co/HGIiQ0t7ns pic.twitter.com/gh2Prd5QAo — Star Trek (@StarTrek) April 18, 2023

Section 31’s screenplay was written by Craig Sweeny, another Discovery alum who previously developed CBS’ short-lived Limitless series and also penned several episodes of The 4400. Olatunde Osunsanmi, a longtime Discovery director whose Star Trek flirtations also include two episodes of Short Treks, has also signed on to direct the movie. Production is scheduled to begin later this year.

“I’m beyond thrilled to return to my Star Trek family and to the role I’ve loved for so long,” said Yeoh in a new statement. “Section 31 has been near and dear to my heart since I began the journey of playing Philippa all the way back when this new golden age of Star Trek launched. To see her finally get her moment is a dream come true in a year that’s shown me the incredible power of never giving up on your dreams. We can’t wait to share what’s in store for you, and until then: live long and prosper (unless Emperor Georgiou decrees otherwise)!”

Do you think Section 31 will work better as a movie? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: Star Trek Classics Volume 5: Who Killed Captain Kirk?

We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.