Legendary Debuts New Teaser For Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire

Godzilla vs. Kong’s marketing led fans to believe that only one of the titular beasts would emerge victorious when the movie hit theaters in 2021. But in a turn of events everyone should have seen coming, the film ended with both monsters teaming up to stop a common enemy. And it looks like the sequel will pit the larger-than-life duo against a new Titan adversary who poses a much bigger threat than Mechagodzilla did over two years ago. Legendary has released a new teaser for its next MonsterVerse installment, revealing the official title as Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. And the brief footage previews the epic fight that lies ahead.

The animated teaser appears to take place in Kong’s throne room in Hollow Earth. However, that definitely doesn’t look like the king of the apes in the royal seat. If the creature’s lanky limbs didn’t make that abundantly clear, its glowing blue eyes should be a dead giveaway that there’s a new simian-based kaiju in town, and he (or she) wants to challenge Kong’s rule over his underground civilization.

Adam Wingard is coming back to direct The New Empire after previously helming Godzilla vs. Kong. The film will also reunite several cast members from the last installment, including Rebecca Hall as Dr. Ilene Andrews, Brian Tyree Henry as Bernie Hayes, and Kaylee Hottle as Jia. New additions to the call sheet include Dan Stevens, Fala Chen, Alex Ferns, and Rachel House. And while Legendary officially cut ties with Warner Bros. last year in favor of a new multi-year pact with Sony, it looks like WB will still distribute the sequel when it arrives next spring.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will hit theaters on March 15, 2024.

