Legendary Announces Returning Cast Members For Godzilla vs. Kong 2

Last year’s battle royale between Godzilla and King Kong ended with the two beasts resolving their differences and going their separate ways. Regardless, both monsters are set to return for an upcoming sequel. And they won’t be the only familiar faces we’ll see when the movie hits theaters in two years’ time. Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures (via Collider) have announced the main cast for Godzilla vs. Kong 2. Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, and Kaylee Hottle are all reprising their roles from the first film.

Hall starred in the original Godzilla vs. Kong as Ilene Andrews, a Monarch scientist who also acts as a mother figure to Hottle’s Jia, a young deaf girl who has a special bond with Kong and communicates with him using sign language. Henry co-starred as Bernie Hayes, a conspiracy theorist who helped Madison Russell (Millie Bobby Brown) and Josh Valentine (Julian Dennison) discover the source of Godzilla’s random acts of violence. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like either Brown or Dennison are returning for more kaiji mayhem in the sequel. Also absent from the list is Alexander Skarsgård, who appeared in the previous movie as Dr. Nathan Lind.

At this time, we still don’t know the title of the next film. But Legendary did share an official synopsis that gives us new clues about its story. After teaming up against MechaGodzilla at the end of the first movie, it sounds as though Godzilla and Kong will face another common enemy in the sequel. Check it out for yourself below.

“This latest entry follows up the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs. Kong with an all-new cinematic adventure, pitting the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence – and our own. The epic new film will delve further into the histories of these Titans, their origins and the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever.”

Earlier this year, former Legion star Dan Stevens joined the film as the first new addition to the cast. The sequel will also introduce Fala Chen (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Alex Ferns (The Batman), and Rachel House (Thor: Ragnarok) as other new characters. Adam Wingard is returning to direct Godzilla vs. Kong 2 from a screenplay by Terry Rossio, Jeremy Slater, and Simon Barrett. Production is currently underway in Queensland, Australia.

Godzilla vs. Kong 2 will hit theaters on March 15, 2024.

Are you excited to see several characters from the original film come back for the sequel? Do you have any theories about the new additions? Let us know in the comments below!

