“Last night I had a dream about when we first met,” Chris Pratt’s Peter Quill says to begin the latest spot for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The footage is titled “Greatest Hits” as Quill recounts how the Guardians met as criminals in the first film. Over time, the group became friends, and eventually, they united to form the Guardians of the Galaxy.

As with previous trailers, Vol. 3 is billed as “one final ride.” Quill even tells the Guardians that it’s the end of the road, to which Rocket (Bradley Cooper) says, “Let’s make it count.” One of the biggest reveals in the footage is the return of Sylvester Stallone as Stakar Ogord, a.k.a. Starhawk. At the end of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Ogord reunited with his ex-Ravagers teammates. Ogord is briefly seen with his helmet on in the new spot, perhaps getting ready for battle.

Watch the spot below.

The spot also features a cameo from Nathan Fillion. The 52-year-old voiced the Blue Alien Prisoner in Guardians of the Galaxy. Fillion does not appear to be the Blue Alien Prisoner in the new footage. However, his Vol. 3 appearance is considered a cameo.

Aside from Pratt and Cooper, the footage highlights the other Guardians, such as Zoe Saldaña as Gamora, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Vin Diesel as Groot, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, and Sean Gunn as Kraglin Obfonteri. Other actors set to appear in Vol. 3 include Chukwudi Iwuji as the High Evolutionary, Will Poulter as Adam Warlock, Maria Bakalova as Cosmo the Spacedog, and Elizabeth Debicki as Ayesha.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters on May 5.

