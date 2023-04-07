James Gunn Says Thor Was Never in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Although Avengers: Endgame famously concluded with Thor joining the Guardians of the Galaxy onboard their spaceship, their intergalactic team-up was short-lived. In fact, it didn’t last beyond the first 15 minutes of Thor: Love and Thunder. But don’t expect Chris Hemsworth’s Asgardian hero to reunite with Peter Quill’s team in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 next month. Because according to James Gunn, he never had a part in the sequel in the first place.

During a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Gunn revealed that he was blindsided by Endgame’s decision to have Thor travel the cosmos with the Guardians at the end of the film. But while the scene was played up for laughs, it doesn’t sound like Gunn was thrilled by what he saw. By that point, Marvel and Disney had just re-hired him to direct Vol. 3, whose screenplay was pretty much done. But because it didn’t include a role for the God of Thunder, he was afraid he’d have to make a number of tweaks to the story.

“They chose to have that ending in editing,” said Gunn. “And I didn’t think it was gonna be in there. Endgame came out right after I decided to do Guardians again. So I didn’t have much say in what was in Endgame, and then it came out and then I was like, ’What the f**k am I gonna do?’”

Luckily, Taika Waititi’s plans for Love and Thunder made it so that Gunn wouldn’t have to overhaul his script.

“That’s when Kevin [Feige] told me Taika’s gonna do Thor,” continued Gunn. “And we’ll have the Guardians in it. I said, ‘Thank God!’… To be completely honest, Thor was never going to be in this movie. Taika took a bullet for me. Because I was not going to have him in. I was just gonna start up and there’s no Thor.”

Hemsworth has suggested he’ll be making at least one more appearance as Thor before retiring from the MCU for good. However, this is probably still a few years away. In the meantime, the Guardians of the Galaxy will return to theaters when Vol. 3 drops on May 5.

Were you hoping to see Thor show up in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: Guardians of the Galaxy by Brian Michael Bendis Omnibus Vol. 1

We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.