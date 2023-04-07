Morena Baccarin Doesn’t Know If She’s In Deadpool 3

Deadpool 3 recently lined up Leslie Uggams and Karan Soni to reprise their respective roles as Blind Al and Dopinder. However, there’s at least one key supporting player from the original Deadpool films who hasn’t closed a deal to return. During a recent appearance on Michael Rosenbaum’s Inside of You podcast, Morena Baccarin cast doubt on reprising her role as Vanessa, the one true love of Wade Wilson/.Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds).

“Yeah, what is up with Deadpool 3? That’s a really good question,” said Baccarin. “I have to be very diplomatic about what I say here. I’d like to be in it. They have called me about being in it. Right now, we have not agreed on terms, and everybody’s trying their best, and doing their best. But it may or may not work out. I don’t know.”

“I’d like to think [Vanessa was integral to the films],” added Baccarin. “I do think that this movie, since the acquirement of this Deadpool universe by Marvel/Disney, that merger that happened, I do feel like they’re trying to reinvent it a little bit. I think this movie is going to be much more about Wolverine and Deadpool… I’m sure [Hugh Jackman will] be great.”

In Deadpool 2, Vanessa died early in the story, which sent Wade into a suicidal spiral. Wade spent the entire movie coming to terms with that loss, before stealing Cable’s time travel device and saving Vanessa in the past during the mid-credits scene. So it won’t require another resurrection to bring Vanessa back.

Deadpool 3 will hit theaters on November 8, 2024.

Would you like to see Morena Baccarin back in the sequel? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.