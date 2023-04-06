New Guardians 3 Featurette Celebrates the Team’s Last Ride

As soon as the cast and crew of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy franchise started work on Vol. 3, they knew they were convening on set for the last time. But even though we won’t be seeing this particular group of heroes share the screen again, it definitely sounds like each of the film’s major players brought their A-game to end the saga on a high note. A new Guardians 3 featurette makes the case for this, revealing new behind-the-scenes footage and interviews with the filmmakers themselves. Check it out below.

In spite of the bittersweet atmosphere, most of Vol. 3’s performers found ways to keep things fun and loose during production. The video features team leader Chris Pratt goofing off while filming himself with his own camera, while Zoe Saldaña notes how “sweet” it was to be able to geek out on the set. Speaking of which, viewers also get a better idea of how the movie was brought to life using a mix of practical sets and blue screens, which should make fans appreciate Marvel’s overworked VFX artists even more.

Marvel boss Kevin Feige also shows up to remind fans that amid all the spectacle, the studio’s Guardians films are still mainly about their “found family” of misfit characters. Next month, Vol. 3 will pay especially close attention to Rocket, with Karen Gillan (Nebula) reiterating that the film serves as his origin story, finally showing us how he became the hardened do-gooder he is today. But as Pratt reminds us, none of this would have been possible without writer/director James Gunn, who adds that the heroes’ “emotional center” is what drives the story forward.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters on May 5.

What do you think of the latest Guardians 3 featurette? Are you excited to watch the team’s final adventure? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: Guardians of the Galaxy by Brian Michael Bendis Omnibus Vol. 1

We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.