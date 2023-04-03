Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Tix On Sale, New Posters and Video

It’s a very Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Monday. Ticket sales start today for the May 5 release, and to celebrate, Marvel has unleashed a wave of new posters and clips. First up, a short promo for the tickets, released over the weekend include some new footage of Peter Quill and Nebula trying to drive a regular car, which seems far more difficult than a spaceship, somehow.

Up next, Fandango debuted a new interview with Karen Gillan and Chris Pratt. In it, Pratt reveals that on the last day of shooting, he gave a speech quoting all the articles surrounding the first film which speculated it would become Marvel’s first flop. They also discuss the way in which the new movie resembles 50 First Dates, with Peter Quill and a different Gamora who doesn’t know him.

And then the posters. So many posters! For starters, a new one for each premium format — Imax, 4dX, RealD, and ScreenX. Some favor the group…

Others, understanding the virtue of marketable and cute characters, focus on Rocket:

Got a favorite besides Rocket? There’s a character poster now for every Guardian. Including the newest team addition, Cosmo. Check them all out in the gallery below.

