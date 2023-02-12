The clock is ticking for Marvel’s cosmic misfits. Last year’s Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special may be the last good times they have together before the end. Because the third film in the trilogy could very well be the last. Let’s just say that chances are good that not everyone is making out of this sequel. This is also James Gunn’s final Marvel movie now that he is co-CEO of DC Studios. But if the new Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 trailer is any indication, they’re all going out with a bang.

Here’s the official synopsis from Marvel Studios:

“In Marvel Studios Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 our beloved band of misfits are looking a bit different these days. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him to defend the universe along with protecting one of their own. A mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.”

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will hit theaters on Friday, May 5.

