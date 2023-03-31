Disney’s Lilo & Stitch Remake Casts Maia Kealoha as Lilo

After a long search, Disney has finally chosen a young performer to co-headline its upcoming Lilo & Stitch remake. The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed that Hawaiian actress Maia Kealoha will portray Lilo in the studio’s live-action update of the 2002 animated film.

Knight Edge Media broke the news about Kealoha’s casting, adding that she’s a newcomer to the industry with no professional credits to her name. Disney reportedly began hosting open tryouts for the role last fall, which means that Kealoha won the part over dozens of other young actresses who auditioned to play Lilo over the last several months. So far, the only other confirmed cast member is Zach Galifianakis. Disney still hasn’t shared which character he’s playing. Regardless, some outlets claim he’s starring Pleakley, the one-eyed alien from the original movie.

Actress Daveigh Chase (best known for her roles in Donnie Darko and The Ring) voiced Lilo in the animated version of the film, which introduced the character as a Native Hawaiian girl living on the island of Kaua’i with her older sister, Nani. When a mischievous alien creature crash-lands on the island, Lilo names him “Stitch” and protects her new friend from the extraterrestrial mercenaries and human social workers trying to capture him.

It’s unclear when production might start, but Dean Fleischer-Camp is directing the movie from a screenplay by Chris Kekaniokalani Bright. The filmmakers are also currently on the lookout for an actress to embody the live-action version of Nani, which might be the next big casting announcement to make the news. Stitch, on the other hand, will be brought to life using CGI, but it remains to be seen who will provide his own voice.

Disney hasn’t announced a release date for Lilo & Stitch. However, the movie is expected to have its world premiere on Disney+.

Are you excited to watch Kealoha make her feature debut as Lilo? Let us know in the comment section below!

