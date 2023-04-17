Kahiau Machado Cast as David in Disney’s Lilo & Stitch Remake

Just a few days after Sydney Agudong signed on to play Nani in Disney’s live-action re-telling of Lilo & Stitch, another new actor has boarded the film as Nani’s love interest. The Hollywood Reporter brings word that Kahiau Machado is joining the cast as David Kawena, a key supporting player from the original 2002 animated film.

Machado is an industry newcomer with virtually no screen credits to his name. This puts him in the same league as Maia Kealoha, who will headline the movie as Nani’s younger sister, Lilo. Unlike her co-stars, Agudong has already shown up in a few independent projects and has also guest-starred on TV shows like NCIS.

Jason Scott Lee voiced David in the original movie. Dee Bradley Baker subsequently took over the role for one direct-to-video sequel, Stitch! The Movie, and two seasons of Lilo & Stitch: The Series. Although the film introduced David as Nani’s friend, he obviously had much stronger feelings for her. He also served as an older brother figure to Lilo and aided both sisters whenever he could. Sometimes, this involved helping Nani find a job. But he also did things like taking them surfing to unwind after a stressful day.

So far, the remake’s only other cast member is Zach Galifianakis, who is rumored to be starring as Galactic Federation agent Wendy Pleakley, one of the aliens tasked with capturing Stitch after he escapes from a laboratory and crash-lands on Earth. No voice actor for Stitch has been revealed. Regardless, Dean Fleischer Camp is directing the film from a screenplay by Chris Kekaniokalani Bright.

Lilo & Stitch is expected to be released as a Disney+ original movie. However, the studio hasn’t announced a release date yet.

