Zack Snyder Announces SnyderCon Screenings of His DC Films

Earlier this month, Zack Snyder began dropping DC teasers for an upcoming event. And while it’s not the triumphant return to DC Studios that his most ardent fans were hoping for, Snyder has finally announced that his three DC movies are coming back to theaters for a three-night SnyderCon celebration.

Via ComicBookMovie, Snyder made the announcement on a live-stream with The Nerd Queens. Man of Steel will kick off SnyderCon on April 28 at the Art Center College of Design in Pasadena, CA. There will be a Q&A panel after the screening. Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice will be featured on night 2 on April 29, which is also being held at the Art Center College of Design. There won’t be a Q&A after this film, but there will be a post-screening autograph session.

Finally, on April 30, Zack Snyder’s Justice League will be screened at Universal City Walk in Universal City, CA. Regardless of its nearly four-hour run time, there will be another Q&A panel after the film.

“It’s kind of a nice coming together of different things,” said Snyder during the live-stream. “I had always wanted to screen my three DC movies in the theater, together, and it was always one of those things that we were never sure would ever happen.”

“Because the IMAX version of Justice League, we have screened it a couple of times in the black-and-white version,” added Snyder. “I just wasn’t sure there was going to be another time when we could get the color version into the theater.”

Tickets for SnyderCon will go on sale later this month.

