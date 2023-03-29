Victoria Alonso and Marvel Reportedly Clashed Over Ant-Man 3

Judging from the reports that have come out since Victoria Alonso’s abrupt exit from Marvel Studios, it sounds like tensions had been building between the two sides for some time. The most recent stories have suggested that Alonso was ousted for working on Amazon Studios’ Argentina, 1985 without permission from Disney. That assertion has been challenged by Alonso’s lawyer, Patty Glaser, who said that her client is “a gay Latina who had the courage to criticize Disney” before “she was terminated when she refused to do something she believed was reprehensible.” Now, a new report from The Hollywood Reporter details Alonso’s clashes with Marvel over LGBT references in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Specifically, the THR report indicates that Alonso objected to Marvel executives who wanted to censor Pride decorations while Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) walked the streets of San Francisco. This edit was specifically requested for the Kuwait film market, because the country “has restrictive anti-LGBTQ laws.”

According to the report, Alonso refused to allow the edit through Marvel’s visual effects vendors. However, the requested edits were ultimately made through “an outside vendor.”

THR also notes that Kuwait was the only country that had the Pride references blurred. There was also a shot of M.O.D.O.K.’s bare butt that was removed from the cut released in Kuwait. And this isn’t the first time that Marvel has made edits to appease Kuwait. As mentioned in the report, a “moment of affection” between Ayo (Florence Kasumba) and Aneka (Michaela Coel) was cut from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever last year.

This has been standard practice for many Disney-produced movies for many years. However, there have been occasions when Marvel and Disney both refused to make any cuts from LGBT scenes in Eternals and Lightyear, for example. It’s not clear if the Ant-Man 3 edits are the “reprehensible act” that Alonso’s lawyer referred to. But the war of words between both sides will likely continue until a resolution is reached.

