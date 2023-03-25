Victoria Alonso’s Lawyer Fires Back At Marvel & Disney

The saga of Victoria Alonso and her sudden dismissal from Marvel Studios is quickly shaping up to be Hollywood’s next major legal battle. On Friday, a report from THR indicated that Alonso was fired by Disney Studios for producing Argentina, 1985, a historical drama backed by Amazon Studios. Supposedly, that was a breach of Alonso’s contract that prohibited her from working for a rival studio. However, Alonso’s new lawyer is already firing back at the house of mouse.

Via Deadline, Alonso has hired Patty Glaser, a partner at the law firm Glaser Weil Fink Howard Avchen & Shapiro LLP. If Glaser’s name sounds familiar, it may be because she is already suing Lucasfilm and Disney on behalf of Karyn McCarthy for her dismissal from The Acolyte. And in her first statement as Alonso’s representative, Glaser came out swinging.

“The idea that Victoria was fired over a handful of press interviews relating to a personal passion project about human rights and democracy that was nominated for an Oscar and which she got Disney’s blessing to work on is absolutely ridiculous,” said Glaser. “Victoria, a gay Latina who had the courage to criticize Disney, was silenced. Then she was terminated when she refused to do something she believed was reprehensible.”

“Disney and Marvel made a really poor decision that will have serious consequences,” added Glaser. “There is a lot more to this story and Victoria will be telling it shortly—in one forum or another.”

Disney did not let that statement go unanswered. A representative for the company sent the following response to Deadline.

“It’s unfortunate that Victoria is sharing a narrative that leaves out several key factors concerning her departure, including an indisputable breach of contract and a direct violation of company policy. We will continue to wish her the best for the future and thank her for her numerous contributions to the studio.”

Deadline’s report also added additional context to Glaser’s remarks. The report reiterates that Alonso did not initially ask permission to work on Argentina, 1985. Regardless, Disney reportedly amended her contract to allow it “out of respect for her years at the company.” However, Alonso was not supposed to promote the film. And when she continued to do so, the company terminated her. The report also alleges that Alonso took personal days to devote to Argentina, 1985, and let her work as Marvel’s President of Physical and Postproduction, VFX and Animation Production fall to the side.

Additionally, Deadline’s story indicates that “Alonso was benched by executives and told that she could no longer do interviews or media at all” after she called on Disney to oppose Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill at a GLAAD event in April 2022. When Disney eventually did speak out against the bill, Republicans in Florida (including Governor Ron DeSantis) retaliated by stripping Walt Disney World of its self-governing status; which may have cost the company millions.

It’s unclear which Disney executive clashed with Alonso, as referred to in Glaser’s “reprehensible” statement. However, Deadline states that it was not Bob Iger.

There are two likely outcomes for the legal battle between Alonso and Disney/Marvel. Either the sides will reach a settlement (as Scarlet Johansson and Disney did over the Black Widow lawsuit) or they could go to court. In the meantime, Disney’s publishing wing is still set to release Alonso’s memoir, Possibility Is Your Superpower, later this year.

