Chris Pine Likens Dungeons & Dragons to ’80s Blockbusters

Chris Pine is a product of the 1980s. Born in 1980, Pine grew up with iconic crowd-pleasing films from legendary filmmakers like Steven Spielberg, Robert Zemeckis, and Richard Donner. Pine viewed his latest offering, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, as a throwback to the ’80s blockbusters he grew up with as a kid.

“I’m an ‘80s baby. So all of my references were ‘80s. So this movie to me was like Goonies, NeverEnding Story. It was a bit of Indiana Jones,” Pine said to Variety. “Fast forward, and maybe it’s a bit of Pirates. All kind of mashed together with his big heart. That really more than anything is what I loved about it. I felt like it was just really honest. It was sweet. And I think sweet has gotten a bad rap. Everything’s got to be really cool nowadays, and I’m really over cool. I think cool is super boring. I want something that’s genuine.”

All the movies Pine mentioned were box office hits that are still beloved by audiences 40 years later. An exciting theatrical experience where people can escape from reality is what Pine hopes Honor Among Thieves can provide for cinemagoers.

“To come out and see audience’s faces, you see exactly what cinema should do, which is people are, like, alive,” Pine said. “They want to talk about it. They’re in a great mood. The world is so s**** so why not use this vehicle — big budget cinema — to make people feel better.”

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves opens in theaters on March 31.

