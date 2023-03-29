Jason Momoa is Optimistic About Aquaman’s Future in the DCU

So far, James Gunn and Peter Safran’s first wave of DC films doesn’t include a spot for Aquaman, whether it’s Jason Momoa playing the character or someone completely new. But although some of his fellow Justice League-ers have bid the franchise farewell (by choice or otherwise), Momoa himself doesn’t seem worried about a re-cast. As a matter of fact, he sounds quite optimistic that DC’s new co-CEOs will eventually find a place for him in the rebooted DC Universe.

During a recent interview with Total Film (Via GamesRadar+), Momoa was asked for his thoughts about Aquaman’s big-screen future in light of Warner Bros.’ plans for a continuity reset. Gunn previously suggested that a few holdovers from the SnyderVerse could end up reprising their roles in newer films. And with his next turn as Arthur Curry still nine months away, Momoa has no intention of hanging up his trident anytime soon, mainly because he already knows one of the guys in charge.

“Peter’s my producer [on Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom], and is a dear friend,” said Momoa. “I absolutely think Aquaman will be involved in the DCU. It’s on, bro – there’s no one bigger than Aquaman! But, also, I hope people are excited to see the new one. It’s fun. I really enjoy doing comedy. There’s some really funny stuff with Patrick Wilson. I really adore him. We had a great time working together. It’s like we’re brothers.”

Earlier this year, Momoa confirmed that he had discussions with Gunn and Safran about his role in upcoming DC projects. And while he didn’t share any specifics, he promised that “great news” came out of their meeting. Since then, rumors have indicated that Momoa could step down from playing Aquaman in favor of portraying Lobo, the Czarnian anti-hero who usually menaces Superman. Either way, it’s fairly unlikely at this point that the DCU will be a Momoa-free zone.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will hit theaters on December 25.

Would you like to see Arthur Curry return in Gunn and Safran’s DC Universe? Let us know in the comment section below!

