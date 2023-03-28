Chris Pratt on Emotional Farewell in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is billed as “one last ride” for the team of lovable misfits. However, it’s also the final movie for some of the cast and crew. James Gunn, for one, will no longer be with Marvel, as he’s now the new co-CEO of DC Studios. Meanwhile, Dave Bautista is ready to put Drax behind him. Even if the franchise gets a fourth film, this is probably the last film with the original cast and director. Chris Pratt, who plays Peter Quill/Star-Lord, explained the emotional journey (via Comicbook.com) not only for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 but for the last 10 years in Marvel.

“It was really emotional for so many reasons that it would take too long in this interview to even get into,” Pratt said. “But it just was emotional. It was a lot of gratitude around the fact that James Gunn actually directed it and was able to do that. Just grateful that he even gave me the job to begin with.”

Even without legacy Marvel characters like Captain America or Iron Man, the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise became a huge hit for Marvel as the first two films grossed over $1.5 billion combined. “It felt gratifying, knowing that critics had said that it would likely be the first Marvel movie to bomb,” Pratt said. “And what was that gonna be like, to be the first Marvel movie to not be successful?” Obviously, the naysayers proved incorrect, allowing Pratt and his costars “to take these characters that no one knew, and now have them be household names, and to be part of that, and to have rides around the world.”

The Guardians team were cast in 2013, so they have been with these characters for a decade. With the cast’s uncertain futures, Pratt compared the experience on Vol. 3 to a student’s final moments in high school.

“It’s been an incredible ten years, so to wrap it up in this way, it’s a little bit like your last day of school when you’re a senior,” Pratt added. “You’re so excited that it’s over, but at the same time, you don’t know if you’re going to see any of your friends ever again. Some of them are going off to college, and some of them are leaving, and some are going in the Army. It’s like entering a new phase, and a new chapter of your life. It’s the turning of a page.”

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will hit theaters on May 5.

