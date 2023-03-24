Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Will Run 2.5 Hours

In just over a month, the Guardians of the Galaxy will return in their longest movie to date. According to a listing on Atom Tickets, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will run two hours and 29 minutes. The original film was only two hours and two minutes long, while Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 was two hours and 17 minutes.

The movie will be the final Marvel flick of James Gunn, who was hired last year to be the new co-CEO of DC Studios. Additionally, Gunn has previously indicated that this story is the end of the road for the Guardians as we know them. Presumably Gunn also included a few mid-credits and post-credits scenes for Vol. 3. In Vol. 2, there were five different scenes during and after the credits.

Here’s the official synopsis from Marvel Studios:

“In Marvel Studios Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 our beloved band of misfits are looking a bit different these days. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him to defend the universe along with protecting one of their own. A mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.”

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will hit theaters on Friday, May 5.

