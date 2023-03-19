Legend of the White Dragon Gets a Fall Release

Last year, Power Rangers icon Jason David Frank tragically took his own life. When he passed, Frank had one last film project on the horizon: Legend of the White Dragon. Now, via Deadline, the movie will be released on Monday, September 4, the day that would have been Frank’s 50th birthday.

“We are proud to have worked with such a talented actor, and we are grateful for the opportunity to share his final performance with the world,” said director, writer, and co-star Aaron Schoenke. “Having been on this journey with Jason for 10 years, I know he would be beyond excited to know that Legend of the White Dragon will be opening in theaters.”

Schoenke’s father, producer and composer Sean Schoenke, released a statement of his own.

“Despite the tremendous loss, the production team has worked tirelessly to complete the film and ensure that it meets the high standards that Jason set for himself. The result is a powerful and moving tribute to his talent and dedication.”

Aaron and Sean Schoenke are the co-founders of Bat in the Sun, a production company that produced the webseries Super Power Beat Down. Frank made two unofficial appearances on the series as his Power Rangers character, Tommy Oliver. Bat in the Sun also produced Frank’s reality series, My Morphing Life. Additionally, Frank co-starred as Bloodshot in Bat in the Sun’s Ninjak vs. the Valiant Universe.

Frank has the lead role in the film as Erik Reed/The White Dragon, a very Power Rangers-like hero whose life was unraveled when his power source was destroyed and his secret identity was exposed. Three years later, Erik finds himself on the run as he aligns with a new team of heroes to face his ultimate enemy.

Aaron Schoenke co-stars as Jai Katua/Dragon Prime, with Mayling Ng as Tek Boh, David Ramsey as Mayor Trevon Sterns, Chalet Lizette Brannan as Jade, Andrew Bachelor as URI, Mark Dacascos as Xang, Michael Madsen as Max Reed, Jason Faunt as Connor, Rachelle Brooke Smith as Iris, Jenna Rae Frank as Ashley Reed, and Kevin Porter as Lighthouse. Frank’s fellow Power Rangers veterans, Ciara Hanna, Cerina Vincent, and Johnny Yong Bosch also have roles in the film.

